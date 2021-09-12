William Schrader

passed on peacefully early Friday morning August 20, 2021 after a brief illness at the grand age of 94. Born beloved only child of William and Gladys Schrader June 29, 1927 in Detroit, MI. He has joined his lifelong partner his wife of 57 years the late, Margaret Marion Kelly Schrader; his eldest son, James McKinley Schrader and William Keith "Bill" Schrader Jr. He is survived by his beloved children, Margaret Ann Schrader Sims and John Raymond Schrader; grandchildren, Mona, Lisa, Frank, Erin, Jessica, Alexis, Kayla and Aubrey and eight great-grandchildren. After serving in the US Army he returned from Japan graduated from the Detroit Institute of technology and then on to become a certified public accountant in Detroit. In 1960 he packed up his family and moved out to Tucson, AZ to escape from the urban blight and the frigid winters of Detroit. Began working at beauty built homes until 1970 when Bill and Margaret formed "Bilmar" builders and apartments the family business that has thrived for 51 years. He loved working and worked up until August 14, 2021. He was an avid lifetime bowler bowling up to the last Tuesday at his league and was proud to have started his career as a pinsetter in the 30's in Detroit also played racquetball and rode his bicycle daily late into his 80's. Bill and Margaret also loved their dogs and their RV's. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Salvation Army or the Humane Society of S.AZ. There will be a celebration of Bill's life Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel West, 5170 South Julian Dr. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.