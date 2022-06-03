William Shadeck

Willie left behind his wife, Linda Shadeck and three children, Joe Shadeck (deceased), David Shadeck and Jennifer (Mike) Spotts all of PA and two stepsons, Jason Carroll (Malinda) of Lake Charles, LA and Christopher Sause (Angelica) of Tucson, AZ. Also, three grandchildren whom he adored Ethan Carroll of Lake Charles, Presley Sause and Cameron Sause of Tucson, AZ and long-time best friend, Joyce Robinson; sister, Sue Shadeck; brother, Dan (DeDe) Shadeck allof PA; sister-in-law, Sharon Mulgrew of Louisiana and many, many, other relatives and friends.

Willie never met an animal he didn't fall in love with or a beat-up vehicle he had to have. He loved to buy, sell, trade, barter anything. He could be a very tough man on the outside, but his heart was soft and warm. We will miss that heart of his and that laugh - it was so beautiful to hear! He can finally rest peacefully because he is free of pain. You were so loved and will be missed. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.