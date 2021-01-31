William Singer

SINGER, William "Bill" Henry
103.5, of Tucson, Arizona, beloved husband of 72 years to Mary Singer (Saunders), passed away peacefully while he slept at his residence on January 9, 2021.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia Singer and his three brothers, Jerald, Robert and Lloyd Singer. He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Daniel Singer and daughter-in-law, Brenda (Finan); his grandchildren, Erik Singer and Amanda with her husband, Andrew (Heffernan); plus great- grandchildren, Elizabeth, and Julian.
Bill was born in the summer of 1917, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. At the age of six he moved with the family to Bensonhurst, New York where he remained until the beginning of the great depression. The family moved back to Toronto and he joined his father's business a few years later at the tender age of 15.
Bill enlisted in the Royal Canadian Airforce (RCAF) in 1939. He trained as a wireless operator and when finished, was sent overseas to England where he joined a Canadian Lancaster bombing group. He participated in several nighttime bombing raids over Germany before being transferred to Bomber Command Headquarters. Near the end of the war, he developed, at the Air Force's request, an educational business program to train returning service members for business careers. After the war, he returned to Toronto.
Bill rejoined the family business, Richard Singer and Sons Lighting, along with his father and brothers, Jerald, Robert, and Lloyd. Their combined talents grew their business into one of the premiere lighting companies in North America. After the company was sold, Bill joined a start-up company called Dylex and the Strathearn House Group as part of the Executive director's Board. The company eventually grew into Canada's largest manufacturer and retailer of clothing, as well as one of the largest Canadian furniture makers. He retired in the early 80's and joined his older brother Jerald in Tucson, Arizona.
Business was not Bill's sole focus. He was involved in many benevolent and charitable organizations. In Toronto, he was involved with the United Jewish Appeal, The Weizmann Institute, and the Canadian Organization Against Drug Abuse. In Tucson, Bill was a long-time president of his homeowners' association, a founder and past president of the Saguaro Horseman's club, and a member of the Rincon Tucson Optimist Club.
The family would like to thank Tucson medical Center for all their help and to also give our deepest gratitude to Dependable Hospice Care for guiding the family through this time and the continuing support that they are still giving.
Bill's surviving family will announce a date for his End-of-Life Celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local foodbank, hospital, and in Tucson, the Rincon Tucson Optimist Club would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.