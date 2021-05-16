William Taylor

 Skip to main content
TAYLOR, William C.

67, passed in the presence of his family April 4, 2021. He was born in 1954 in Dayton, OH. He lived in Tucson and worked in Business and Marketing. Services will be held at East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd Tucson, AZ on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Food Bank Inc PO Box 26727 Tucson, AZ 85726-6727. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

