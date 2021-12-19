William Wardle

WARDLE, William Lee
Age 87, of Tucson passed into Heaven December 12, 2021.
Retired USAF Colonel William L. Wardle, was born January 1, 1934 to William H. and Juanita (Lanterman) Wardle in Boise, Idaho. Bill graduated from Boise High School in 1952. He attended Boise State College while working at the first Albertson's grocery store in downtown Boise.
Bill originally received an appointment to the US Naval Academy but decided to attend Creighton Dental School in Omaha, Nebraska, graduating in 1958. He joined the United States Air Force as a General Dentist and became a 1st Lieutenant at Higashi/Fuchu, Japan.
In 1960, Bill was stationed to Paine Air Force Base, Everett, Washington where he met his wife, Barbara Ann McDermott. They were married August 26, 1961. Through the Air Force, Bill completed his periodontal training at Tufts University in Boston, MA. Upon graduation, Bill was stationed to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In addition to his Air Force responsibilities Bill served as Cub Master for Boy Scouts of America. In 1969, he was promoted to full colonel. In 1972, he received orders to Tachikawa, Japan. While in Japan, Bill was PTA president and Director of Youth Activities for the base. After arriving at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in 1975, Bill continued his dental career and retired from the Air Force after 22 years of military service in 1980. Bill joined a practice specializing in endodontics and periodontics in Tucson. In 1994, he opened his own periodontal practice in Green Valley, AZ; which he truly enjoyed. He fully retired from dentistry in 1999.
Over the years Bill and Barbara were fortunate to have traveled the world including the Far East, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Bali, Scotland, France, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Panama. He was an avid fisherman in Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, Alaska, and Washington. He also enjoyed hunting pheasant in Idaho and South Dakota and quail and dove in Arizona.
Bill was a wonderful husband and father and an inspiration to all he met. The Lord will have a special place for Bill in Heaven for his strong faith in Jesus Christ and the goodness he brought to this world!
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; sister, Joyce Gabica and brothers-in-law, Gus Gabica, Jon McDermott and Jim McDermott. He is survived by his children, William D. Wardle (Sheri), James M. Wardle (Lori), Katherine L. Bushnell (Duane), Judith A. Badie (Saeid) and nine grandchildren, Kristina (Colby Randall), Will, Billy, Ryan, Kelcey, Mackenzie, Jason, Natalie and Liam. He is also survived by nephews and niece, William Gabica (Genette), Bob Gabica, Tena Gabica Cook (Kelly) and grandnephew and grandniece, Bridger and Gussie Cook.
Services to be held at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 East Pima Street on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. A light lunch with be served with burial to follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road. The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Pastor Tom Dunham, love and prayers from several friends and the many care-givers who took care of Bill, both at the Forum and Peppi's House Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity in Bill's name. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.