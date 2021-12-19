William Wardle

In 1960, Bill was stationed to Paine Air Force Base, Everett, Washington where he met his wife, Barbara Ann McDermott. They were married August 26, 1961. Through the Air Force, Bill completed his periodontal training at Tufts University in Boston, MA. Upon graduation, Bill was stationed to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In addition to his Air Force responsibilities Bill served as Cub Master for Boy Scouts of America. In 1969, he was promoted to full colonel. In 1972, he received orders to Tachikawa, Japan. While in Japan, Bill was PTA president and Director of Youth Activities for the base. After arriving at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in 1975, Bill continued his dental career and retired from the Air Force after 22 years of military service in 1980. Bill joined a practice specializing in endodontics and periodontics in Tucson. In 1994, he opened his own periodontal practice in Green Valley, AZ; which he truly enjoyed. He fully retired from dentistry in 1999.