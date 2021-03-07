William Warth

WARTH, William Edward

age 99, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. William was born August 2, 1921, in Massillon, Ohio, to William and Caroline Warth. William spent three years in the Army Air Corps during World War II, as well a Army Air Corps reserve for a number of years thereafter. Under military service he flew everything from open cockpit bi-planes to Mitchell B25 bombers. William kept his commercial pilot license for 40 years and enjoyed taking family and friends for private flights.

William was employed by Republic Steel for 45 years in the chemical lab as a chemist, metallurgist, and lab supervisor.

Bill and Esther loved to travel and visited many countries around the globe, including both North and Central America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Survived by his wife of 64½ years, Esther (Andrews). Also survived by his three children, Ruth (Richard) Niemiec of Wooster, Ohio, William (Denise) Warth of Redlands, California and Mary (Michael) Malone of West Chester, Ohio. He had seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Predeceased by his son, Michael Louis; brother, Louis and sister, Mary.William loved the Lord, his family and his home. memorial services were held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.