William Werch

William passed away peacefully with family around him 7/2/2022 at his home in Sahuarita, AZ. Brian was born 1/1/1965 to Bill and JoNett Werch who survive him. He married Debra (Daubert) Werch and they have had a wonderful and loving relationship for 30 years. Debra will miss the love of her life, her friend and her companion. Niece, Dawn Cooper has been a joyful presence in his life. There are two siblings, Sandra and Timothy and many more relatives and friends. Brian was a kind, caring and hard working person, an exceptional auto mechanic interested and involved in auto racing and an avid Nascar fan. He will be sorely missed by all. A private memorial is pending at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to Agape Gives Love, the hospice group that helped us so much in his final days. Arrangements by Green Valley Mortuary.