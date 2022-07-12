William passed away peacefully with family around him 7/2/2022 at his home in Sahuarita, AZ. Brian was born 1/1/1965 to Bill and JoNett Werch who survive him. He married Debra (Daubert) Werch and they have had a wonderful and loving relationship for 30 years. Debra will miss the love of her life, her friend and her companion. Niece, Dawn Cooper has been a joyful presence in his life. There are two siblings, Sandra and Timothy and many more relatives and friends. Brian was a kind, caring and hard working person, an exceptional auto mechanic interested and involved in auto racing and an avid Nascar fan. He will be sorely missed by all. A private memorial is pending at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to Agape Gives Love, the hospice group that helped us so much in his final days. Arrangements by Green Valley Mortuary.
William Werch
-
- Updated
