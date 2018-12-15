WILLIAMS, Rev. Robert B.
On November 26, 2018 the Rev. Robert B. Williams passed from the Church Militant here on earth to the Church Expectant. While at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Tucson he led the community in prayer, the struggle to love each other with the love of Christ, the battle for justice, equality, and mercy for all. Now in paradise he joins with the saints in prayer for those who have gone before and who will follow as they await the coming judgment of God whose mercy knows no limit. When the day of judgment comes he will rejoice with those who are ushered into the Church Triumphant in heaven. On Saturday, December 22, 2018 the community of St. Andrew's will gather at the parish at 545 S. 5th Avenue at 11:00 a.m. to remember and celebrate his life and ministry at a requiem Eucharist. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL