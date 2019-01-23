WILLIAMS, Richard A. Sr.,
died January 16, 2019 after a short illness in Tucson, AZ. Born March 23, 1929 in Toledo, OH as an only chld to Charles A. Williams and Myrtle E. (Deuell) Williams. Preceded in death by granddaughter, Sarah Brooke Burney and wife, Barbara J. (Lighthall) Williams. Survived by son, Richard A. Williams Jr.; daughter, Marcia E. Burney and granddaughter, Ashley Ann Williams. Dick was a longtime resident of Tucson, AZ, retiring from a 20-year career as a USAF Major and another 20 years as a Bank Officer. He enjoyed a spirited political debate and all things related to the Civil War. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.