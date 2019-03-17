WILLSEY, Charles A. "Chuck"
86, of Tucson, died on March 12, 2019 after many years of decline related to dementia. Chuck entered the world on September 7, 1932, the youngest of nine children born to Frank and Millie Willsey of East Berne, New York. After serving in the US Air Force, Chuck earned his BA from SUNY-Albany, where he met his wife of 62 years, Sara Jane (Duffy) Willsey. He also completed graduate studies at Colgate, Northwestern and the University of Denver. Chuck worked for ten years as a high school history teacher and then embarked on a 25-year career in public affairs and government relations with General Electric. Chuck was noted for his gift of gab; he could talk to anyone about anything. In 1996, Chuck and Sara moved from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Tucson's far eastside, where they embraced the desert's natural beauty and got involved in local and Democratic Party politics. In addition to his wife Sara, Chuck is survived by his daughter, Linda (Anne Monks); his sons, Tom (Monica Kasrazadeh) and Kevin (Delia) and four grandchildren, Nicole, Connor, Ryan and Paige. The family is grateful for the kindness of Harmony Hospice and many extraordinary caregivers. Special thanks go to Sandra Bostick for her loving care during Chuck's final journey. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at the Willsey family farm in New York this summer. For those who wish to make memorial donations, please consider friendsofaguacaliente.org or Canine Companions for Independence (cci.org). Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.