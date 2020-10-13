Wilma Hansen

HANSEN, Wilma Alice
passed away peacefully October 6, 2020. Wilma was born December 10, 1931 in Yellow Springs Ohio to Walter W. Squires and Clara E. (Edler) Squires.
Wilma now joins her husbands, Robert Ketzenbarger and William Hansen, along with her stepson, Steven Hansen and grandson, Christian Wiedemer who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Helen Dunevant; daughters, Joan Upham, Janet Ketzenbarger and Sandy Battock; her stepchildren, John William Hansen Jr., Carol Green, Diane Pappas, Pamela Wiedemer, Richard Hansen, Laura Hansen and David Hansen; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Moving to Tucson in 1962, Wilma fell in love with the desert southwest and never left. She was a secretary at the University of Arizona in the School of Music, was the Director of Music at St. Paul's United Methodist Church for many years, and also taught private piano lessons. In addition, Wilma was very actively involved in many capacities at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church where she and her late husband, Bill Hansen, attended for over 30 years. She was a member of Saint Philip's Singers and Canterbury Choirs and served on many committees. She was also very actively involved in Tucson Symphony Women's Association, where she gave her time teaching piano in an after-school program for kids.
Wilma lived life to the fullest! She loved to entertain and did so with a flare. If it was worth doing, it was worth doing with fresh flowers, candles, and the good china! From casual pool parties and birthday parties, to Christmas open houses and wedding receptions - she did it all! A popular request at any gathering was her wonderful shrimp dip!!
She was often described as the dictionary definition of a "lady"; she had class. Yet, she had a fantastic whimsical side! She laughed a lot and loved to be silly. Most of all she was selfless. She put herself last, and she loved with her whole heart. She was the best mom and grandma in the world! Her faith was strong and apparent; she lived by example. She would go to the ends of the earth to help a friend or family member. And in good times or bad - she always had a song in her heart!
The world is a poorer place for her loss, but a richer place for her having walked this earth.
A service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS, 109 W. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ. We request that you please wear a mask. A reception will be held immediately after the service in the foyer of the same building.
It would be helpful to know if you are planning on attending the service, as it is capped at 65 people. Please email with your name and number of attendees to:s_battock@yahoo.com or dajoway@yahoo.com
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Alzheimer's Research at www.alz.org.
