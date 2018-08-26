WINANS, Willard Gerald (Jerry)
96, of Tucson, went to be with his Savior on August 13, 2018. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leska of 65 years. He is survived by his four daughters, Cathleen, Karen (Kevin), Phyllis and Patty (Brian); six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by four sisters and two brothers. Jerry was born in Queenston, Ontario, Canada. The Service will be held at El Camino Baptist Church on Monday, September 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.