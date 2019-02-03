WINE, Donald William
87, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019. Don was born August 26, 1931 to Mary Safly-Wine and Curtis Wine in Brookfield, MO. He grew up on a large farm where he rode his pony and learned a variety of skills at the farm. He graduated from Brookfield High School where he was active in Cheerleading, Don was very charismatic which served his duties as a cheerleader well. Don joined the Navy and was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia during the Korean War. This is where he found the love of his life, Betty Jean Lupton (Wine) and they married in Portsmouth, VA on January 9, 1953. They were married two days shy of 66 years. Don and Betty Jean moved to Missouri where Don attended the University of Missouri and majored in Geology. They had their daughter, Sherry in 1955 and daughter, Leslie in 1957. Don and Betty Jean moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1960. There they had their third child, Donald William Jr. in 1961. Don worked for Eaton Laboratory as a Pharmaceutical Representative. In 1968, the family moved to Tucson, AZ and Don began working for Industrial Chemical Labs. After a few years, he purchased the business rights in AZ and started his own business Industrial Chemicals of Arizona. Don had an amazing mind for business. He was smart, energetic, and customers loved him. He helped many people in the industry start up their own janitorial or carpet cleaning companies and was always researching new and improved products in the janitorial world. He was a resource for many in the industry and always had irons in the fire. Don sold the business in 2013, after many thought he would never actually retire. Don was a little bit of a prankster at times, he just loved to 'mess with you.' He enjoyed golfing, watching University of Arizona college basketball, and the Phoenix SUNS. Don also liked to follow the stock market. He had a brilliant mind for finances and loved when the stock market did well and was grumpy when it did not, which earned him an enduring nickname 'Grumps' from his great-grandchildren. In his retirement, Don was an avid golfer and accomplished many victories which included teaching his wife to play golf. He even made custom golf clubs for her due to her tiny height. They loved playing together and beating their friends and neighbors. His favorite pastime of all was collecting golf balls hit into the rough. He thought people were crazy for not finding their stray golf balls. "Those balls cost a lot of money," he'd say. Over the years, he managed to save a garage full of orphaned golf balls. Don was also a Shriner and a member of the Masonic Order for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean and their three children, Sherry Jeanette Wine Harrelson (Jack) of Macon, MS; Leslie Madawn Wine Smith (Jim) of Quemado, NM and Donald W. "Bill" Wine Jr of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren, Mary Rines Earl (Dalton), David Rines (Eve), and Joshua Smith; stepgrandchildren, Jack Harrelson, Jessica Harrelson Barker (Paul) and 11 great-grandchildren, Brooke Earl, Scout Rines, Skylar Rines, Dallas Earl, Brightyn Rines, Heidi Earl, Radley Rines, Boden Rines, Elizabeth Barker, Marion Barker and Kelly Barker. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Corona de Tucson Baptist Church, 16540 S. Houghton Rd., Corona de Tucson, AZ 85641. Memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.