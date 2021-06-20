Winifred Keesler

on June 14, 2021 Winifred joined her parents, brothers, her many beloved pets and many others from throughout her life at her well-earned place in heaven. Nana being born on May 21, 1922 lived to be 99 years old. She lived in numerous places throughout the U.S. but lived the final 50 years in Tucson. Nana will forever be a part of the lives of her daughter, Saundra; grandsons, Kevin and Robert; granddaughter, AnnaMarie; six great-grandchildren, 18 great- great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild, including many nieces and nephews. Nana was the most kind person you could ever know. Her sly smile, gentle touch, willing ear, love and support will forever be missed. She loved life and life loved her. The world will be a lesser place without her. We love you Nana!