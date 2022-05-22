LEMOINE, Winton J. Jr.,

Winton passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home in Tucson. He was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, November 28, 1930, to Lillie Belle and Winton Lemoine, Sr.

He graduated from Menard Memorial High School in Alexandria, attended Loyola University in New Orleans, and earned a B.A. in Speech from Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana. He was active in theater, starring in, or directing shows including Our Town and The Mousetrap. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the SS Cushing 1954-1956,

Winton and Eva Lois Morace, of Jena, Louisiana, were married in 1959, and they moved to Tucson in 1961. He retired after almost 34 years of employment in advertising sales at Tucson Newspapers, Inc.

He enjoyed bowling in league play and tournament competition.

He is pre-deceased by his sons Charles Andrew and Michael Steven, his parents, and his brother, Harry Gene Lemoine. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; a son, Winton (Trey) Lemoine, III; and a daughter, Rebecca Diane Knope and her husband, Dr. Steven Knope; two grandsons, Benjamin Lemoine-Pitroff and Jordan Knope; a granddaughter, Alexandra (Zandy) Knope; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are four sisters, Shirley Ann Lemoine, Judy Farley, Linda Lemoine, and Kay Barnett, sister-in-law Winona Lemoine, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Rosary and visitation will be from 6:00 to 8 :00 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 26th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1375 South Camino Seco, Tucson, Arizona, where his family were parishioners from its founding. Burial of cremains will be at Alexandria Memorial Gardens in Woodworth, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Francis de Sales.

