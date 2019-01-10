WISE, Vicki M.
of Vail, AZ, formerly of Edgewood, PA passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Kenneth; son, Ken (Molly); grandchildren, Pandora and Greyson; mother, Thelma; sister, Debbie; brother, Donald; many nieces and nephews and long-time friends, Amy Laughlin-Owen and Richard Marquesen. Vicki graduated from Northern Michigan University with her BSN and University of Phoenix with her MSN. She was a dedicated ER nurse serving Tucson's Veterans. Vicki was a loving wife, mother and Nana who adored her grandchildren. She loved all things Pittsburgh. She will be dearly missed. A Visitation will be held Friday, January 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway.