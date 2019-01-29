WITHROW, Jacqueline Mae "Jackie"
CPA, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died peacefully in her sleep on January 10, 2019 in Green Valley, Arizona. She was 83. She was born and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa on June 14, 1935 to Vivian Morford Carter and Ira Carter. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953. Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Miles E. Withrow on January 7, 1955. Jackie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lt. Colonel Miles E. Withrow, USAF Ret.; sister, Kathryn Carter Hulbert (Herb); brother, Fred Carter (Nancy); son, Michael Withrow (Sue); daughters, Susan Withrow (Rick) and Sharon Withrow Tomlinson (Dan); granddaughter, Michelle Withrow; grandsons, Richard Sutherland and Ryan Withrow; five great-grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua, KayLynn, Jaycee and Brendon; nieces, Teresa Carter Correa (Fabian), Deb Hulbert Ainsworth (Brian); nephews, George Hulbert (Midori), Tim Carter, David Carter (Amy); and her chocolate lab "Buddy". She was preceded in death by her niece, Katie Hulbert Watson. Jackie loved her family and was a huge inspiration to many. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.