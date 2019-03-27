WOODLING, Reesor (Reese) G. 1/23/1936 - 3/23/2019
Reese was an extraordinary man who was beloved by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; daughter, Anne (Jerry Humble); grandchildren, Ryan Humble (Kaitlin), Kim Woodling (Ian Myers) and Lauren Humble; great- grandchildren, Wesley and Scarlett Humble; daughter-in- law, Sue Eubank; step- granddaughters, Gina Humble and Bethany Bearden (Chase) and in-laws, Mary Ann and Darryl Dobras and Jane and Ben Norton. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother and his son, David. Reese graduated from Miami University (Ohio) with a BS in Geology and received an MS from NAU. He taught science and coached basketball and football at Sunnyside MS. He was an owner of Tucson Magazine and a rancher who owned and operated Cascabel Ranches in Arizona and NM for over 25 years. Reese was active in Midtown Sertoma, Malpai Borderlands Board, River Ranch HOA and Rincon UCC Church. Reese loved life, his family and friends, traveling, reading and NMSU Aggie basketball. He was a friend to everyone and will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rincon Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity in his memory. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.