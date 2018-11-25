WOODWARD, Donald W.
On November 20, 2018 Woody was reunited with the love of his life, Bonnie. He is survived by his brother, Dale Woodward (Jeri), brother-in-law, Michael Forstrom; daughters, Wendy Cooke (Steve), Melinda Rios (Humberto); his grandchildren, Tyler Cooke (Danielle), Randi Le (Ryan), Byron Bailey (Dawn), Ronni Rivera, Campbell and Cristian Rios. His great-grand children, Parker and Aayden. Also, many friends from McCulloch Corp. and all his friends at Dorado Country Club. A special thanks to Peppi's House and to his best friend Herman Betz for always being there for Woody. Graveside Service Friday, November 30, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery, Grant Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make remembrance to Peppi's House and Ben's Bells.org Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.