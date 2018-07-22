WREN, Richard W.
84, died Sunday, July 15, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a wonderful loving, and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Richard is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Denise; sons, Randy and Bryan; two grandsons, Doug and Leif Olson; granddaughter, Tara Olson; five great-grandchildren, Caleb Smith, Brandon Sutton, Elizabeth, Jordan, and Hannah Olson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley, Arizona. Memorials to be given to Anna B Lawrence Food Program. Arrangements entrusted to ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 520-327-6341.