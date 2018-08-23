WRIGHT, Billy K.
81, originally of Strawberry, Arkansas, passed into the next life on Thursday, August 16, 2018. Billy had lived the last 44 years in Tucson, but his heart was never far from Strawberry. Billy was a loving husband, devoted father and doting grandfather. He was surrounded by family as he passed on, and we are sure he was greeted with open arms by all the family and friends who passed before him. Billy had battled with health issues for the last several years, but his family sees him standing tall, striding toward family and friends to be greeted by his parents, Homer and Madge Wright; brother, Tommy and baby sister, who preceded him. We're also sure that his good friends that he played golf with already have tee times planned. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Betty (Moore) Wright; son, Scott; daughter, Cindy; daughter-in-law, Karen; granddaughters, Carli and Sydney; sister, Barbara (Wright) Orr and the numerous people he touched throughout his long life. Billy retired from Hughes Aircraft Company in December 1989 and enjoyed many new activities, including learning to paint and woodworking. He created many pieces of art that hang on the walls of his families' homes and built a rocking horse and doll cribs for his granddaughters that are reminders of his love and talents. While he started from humble beginnings, Billy touched the lives of hundreds of people through his works at Church, Habitat for Humanity, the New Mexico Children's Home and other volunteer groups. Billy was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, attending the Strawberry Church of Christ growing up and Palo Verde Church of Christ in Tucson for over 40 years. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, DODGE CHAPEL.