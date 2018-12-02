WUJCIK, Donald
69, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Born in Milwaukee, WI, son of Raymond and Rita Wujcik. Survived by his wife, Hilary and sister, Sue. Don worked as a motorcycle mechanic for 40 years. He was passionate about motorcycle racing. With startling blue eyes, Don was a quiet, strong presence. He could fix anything! Don will be missed by many. Services will be held at Tortolita Presbyterian Church, 10710 N. Thornydale at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association at lung.org. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.