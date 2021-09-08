Xochitl Hosmer

HOSMER, Xochitl Macías

Xóchitl was born on May 6, 1976 in Los Angeles, California to Anacleto De La O Macías and Minerva Elsa Licón Macías. She slipped away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Tucson, Arizona and returned to her Father in Heaven on August 20, 2021. She was 45 years old, and she has left a tremendous gap in all our lives.

Xochitl's life was defined by service.

She was an exemplary mother and took great pride in seeing her children develop into strong people, instilling in them the self-confidence to go out and change the world.

She was an educator for over ten years and during that time, served and advocated for many children in kindergarten and first grade. She loved her profession. She was engaged, loving, patient, caring and sincere.

She worked tirelessly as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in many varied callings. She enjoyed frequent temple attendance and loved serving missionaries in her area.

She was loyal, sassy, funny and beautiful.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Anthony Ryan Hosmer and her beautiful children, Phillip Abraham, Ana Mikayla, Theresa Michelle and Sofia Alexandra as well as her mother, Minerva Elsa Licón Macías; her siblings and their families, Verónica Macías Santos, Esmeralda (Macías) Aguilera, Temoc Jesus Macías and Luis Carlos Macías and her half-sister, Sonzeahrie (Sonzie Macías) Freeman. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.