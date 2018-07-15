YELTON, Craig W.
Craig W. Yelton was born on a bright and sunny day April 20, 1984 and deceased on July 8, 2018. He attended Booth-Fickett Elementary, Kellond Elementary, Utterback Middle School, and Palo Verde High School eventually receiving his GED in 2001. Craig experienced some troubled times for several years but emerged to build a prosperous life for himself. He received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Building and Construction Technologies in plumbing from Pima Community College while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. After graduation he became a valued member of the Al Coronado Plumbing team in sales and service. As Craig rebuilt his life he found great excitement and solace in bass fishing. It became his passion. He also found pleasure in mountain biking and rode the El Tour De Tucson several times. Craig was a warm and wonderful son who will be missed by all who loved him. His family and friends will forever suffer the loss of his tragic death. Our beloved Craig is survived by his parents, Christine and Larren (Gloria) Yelton; brothers, Conner (Kellie) Childers, Kristopher (Melissa) Childers, Scott (Devorah) Yelton; sister, Kathleen (Joe) Rzewuski; aunts, Bobbie (Stan) Gold, and Carol (Walt) Maitland; nephews, George, Conner, Caden, Caleb, and his many devoted friends. His grandparents, Charles and Betsy Conner predeceased him. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.