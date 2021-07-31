Yinghui Liu

60, died on July 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Qiudong Wang and their two children, Andrew and Amanda; one sister and one brother. She was a first generation immigrant from the Mainland of China, and received her Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Cincinnati in 1994. Before retiring to Tucson in 2012, she was Senior Vice President of Content at Edmunds.com. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a well-respected professional. She will be profoundly missed by family and friends. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.