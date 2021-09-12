Yldefonso Gastellum

 Skip to main content
GASTELLUM, Yldefonso

Navarro, Jr.

passed away peacefully with his family on September 1, 2021, in Tucson, AZ. He was born on January 24, 1949, in Tucson. He loved his family, football, oldies, westerns, and he was an accomplished mason. He is survived by his wife, Rita; his three children, Laura, Christina and Michael; 18-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

