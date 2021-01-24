Yolanda Alfaro

ALFARO, Yolanda Joffroy
Yolanda Joffroy Alfaro, our loving mother and member of Southern Arizona Pioneer family, died peacefully on January 5, 2021, at her Tucson home surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Nogales, Arizona, Yolanda was a caring mother who devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. Predeceased by her loving husband, Armando Alfaro; her mother and father, Elinora and Alberto Joffroy; sisters, Estrella Elias, Evangelina Coppola, Elinora Baffert and Suzanna Chernin. Also predeceased by son-in-law, Scott Rognlin.
We are going to miss her love and unselfishness for her family. Survived by sons, Alberto Alfaro (Rosie), Dr. Armando Alfaro Jr. (Jill), Dino Alfaro (Ivelisse) and daughter, Aissa Rognlin. Yolanda is also survived by sisters, Maria Louisa Jones, Roxanna Barnett and Yvonne Regan. Yolanda is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren.
Always one to conquer a challenge, the "Maverick," as her father lovingly called her, displayed the fortitude and strength to never back down from a challenge in life. She had a multitude of friends of all ages who enjoyed her company and cared for her deeply.
We ask that her friends and loved ones remember her wonderful stories of family and travel, her "observations", and her love for life and family. We are going to miss her dearly.
Memorial services will be announced at later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.