Yolanda Lopez

Our beloved mother, Yolanda C. Lopez "Bonnie" passed away peacefully in her home, with her family on September 18, 2022. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Ernesto I. Lopez and her parents, Palomo and Mary Corrales. Survived by her son, Ernie Lopez; stepsons, Raymond, Danny, Larry, and Jimmy Lopez; siblings, Antonia Montaño, Martha Corrales, Yvonne Perez, Babe Corrales, Chuco Corrales and Mario Corrales. She also leaves behind many loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great- grandmother. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. Mass will follow, 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.