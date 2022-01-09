Yonny Beers

age 82, of Tucson, AZ, passed away December 17, 2021 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Her obituary, which she wrote before her passing, follows. Always wanting to have the last word, I have decided to write my own obituary. Funny thing about obituaries tho. If you know the deceased, why would you want to read their obituary? If you don't know the deceased, why would you want to read their obituary? I was born in Buffalo, NY, the first born to Marjorie and Dick Baker. Buffalo remained my residence for the next 18 years and I left to attend Michigan State University; perhaps one of my more fulfilling and satisfying decisions. Have you, also, ever made a decision that completely changed your world? As a registering Sophomore, I walked into the Student Union and there, met the one person who would impact the rest of my life; the man who would become the wind beneath my wings for 61 years. Jim and I were ultimately blessed with three fantastic daughters, Heidi, Heather (Frank) Turina, and Holly (Greg) Varela. Added to the family tree were four "perfect" grandchildren, Madeline (Jake) Neufeld, Alison, Rachel, and Matthew Tyler. I claim these people as my greatest legacy. Moving to Tucson in 1965, I added a reading endorsement to my elementary level teaching certificate and was blessed to teach in the Amphitheater School District. My students were a great source of inspiration and challenge. Moving to Tucson also gave me the opportunity to worship at both St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. These churches greatly enhanced my prayer life and Christian experiences. I was pre-deceased by my sister, Lonny (Todd Hansen) Baker. My beloved son-in-law, Sean Tyler also predeceased me. There will not be a service for me but if you desire, in lieu of flowers, I would be honored by memorial donations made to Alisa's Angels c/o Kirk Wallendorf, 3404 N. Soldier Trail, Tucson, AZ 85749. Arrangements by GOES FUNERAL CARE.