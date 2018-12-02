YOPPKE, LuJuan "Lu" McKinnon
age 83, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2018, in Tucson, AZ. Lu was born in 1935 in Salt Lake City, UT to Warren and Louise Brady. She married Neil McKinnon in 1954. Together they moved to Los Angeles where she worked at Garrett AiResearch until they started their family. The McKinnon's relocated to Colorado Springs, CO in 1972, where they raised their three children. Neil passed away in 1986. Lu remarried in 1999 to Robert Yoppke, and they moved to Oro Valley, AZ, where they enjoyed a wonderful life. Robert preceded her in death in 2003. Throughout her life, Lu enjoyed raising her kids, cake decorating, sewing, bowling, being an Avon Lady, and chatting with friends. She is survived by sons, Douglas McKinnon of Colorado Springs, CO; Scott McKinnon of Littleton, CO; daughter, Laura McKinnon of Tucson, AZ and sister, MaryAnn Bills of Palo Alto, CA. A Celebration of Lu's life will be held at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME in Oro Valley, AZ on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Her memory will always be carried on in our hearts.