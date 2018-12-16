YOTHMENT, Nivita Riley 5/18/1933 12/01/2018
Nivita grew up in Graves County, Kentucky on a small farm one of ten children. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in Mayfield, KY. She entered the convent of the Ursuline Sisters in 1951. She received her bachelor's degree from Brescia College in Owensboro, KY. She did graduate studies in Puerto Rico, and taught in Catholic Schools in KY. She was chosen to go to Caracas, Venezuela and provide religious education to adults and youth. Nivita came to Tucson in 1967 to head the CCD program in the Diocese of Tucson. In 1970, she became involved in the pastoral ministry. She served as a member of the religious of the new St. Pius X Parish. She was very much involved in serving people. She was a teacher, visited the sick, aided families in distress, and was accepting of all whom she encountered. She earned a Masters degree in Education from University of AZ. In 1978, Nivita received a dispensation from Rome and left the sisterhood. She married Robert Yothment in 1978, and they were married for 23 years. She worked at Handmaker Center for a period of time, and did substitute teaching in Tucson. She got her real estate license in Tucson and worked as a Realtor until her late 70's. She never had children of her own but she mothered many! At Nivita's request, her body was donated to the University of Arizona for scientific research. She is survived by three sisters, Margie Marie Brittain of Danville, KY; Sister Teresa Riley of Maple Mount, KY; Ruth Dickens (Donald) of Tucson, AZ and three brothers, Joseph Bud Riley (Nancy), James Samuel Riley (Frances) of Mayfield, KY and Roy Patrick Riley (Carol) of Lawrenceburg, IN. She is also survived by 33 nieces and nephews and 73 great-nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Yothment; parents, Jake and Lucille Riley; a sister, Wilma Kline and brothers, Cecil Howard Riley and John Marvin Riley. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at St Pius X Church at 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo in Tucson, AZ. The Memorial Service will be conducted by Pastor, Father Harry Ledwith.