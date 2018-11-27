YOUNG, Joe
90, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018 at his home in Tucson, Arizona with his wife Cathy by his side. Joe was born in Bloomington, Indiana on September 15, 1928. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps serving from September 1946 to September 1948. After his military service, he attended Butler and Purdue University in Indiana. After graduating college, Joe entered his long-term high school and college teaching and coaching career. Joe moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1960 and taught mathematics, coached basketball, baseball, and varsity golf at Rincon High School winning the 1973 city championship. He then moved to Santa Rita High School in 1974. Joe also instructed mathematics at Pima Community College in the evenings. He was a fan of college basketball, football, golf and loved the Chicago Cubs. He also loved breakfast cafes. Joe is preceded in death by his son, Joe Young. Survived by his wife, Cathy; his children, Ellen Schweiss and Lucy Young (Tucson), Groucho Phil Young (Fort Meade, Florida) and his grandchildren, Starla Coglan (Mark) (Tucson), Rebekka Schweiss (Tucson), Kurt Schweiss (Tucson), Audrey Young (Flagstaff) and Tausha Russell (Fort Meade, Florida). The family is having a Memorial Service at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona 85712 at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018.