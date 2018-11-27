YOUNG, Paulita Joyce (McCracken)
85, of Tucson, AZ passed away on November 23, 2018 in the presence of her family. She was born in Gasoline, TX in 1933 to Boone and Floye McCracken. After graduating from Quitaque High School she married Joe H. Young in Tulia, TX in 1950. In 1956 the family moved to Tucson, AZ. Paulita and Joe raised four children, Benny (Bobbie) Young, Stanley, Connie (Marc) Gold and Jill (Steve) Brown. She was predeceased by husband, Joe in 2004 and son, Stanley in 2013. Paulita had ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, dearly. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and an avid family historian. She loved collecting postcards from around the world and had an awesome collection. "Muma" nurtured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was deeply loved and appreciated by them all. Funeral arrangements have been made through SOUTH LAWN MORTUARY for Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. and Graveside Service at 12:00 p.m.