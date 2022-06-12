Ysaura Encinas

ENCINAS, Ysaura "Chawa"

93, of Tucson, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Edward Encinas; parents, Chito and Armida Vidal; brothers, Roy, Jimmy (Annie), Richard, Gordo (MaryLou), Tony Vidal and sisters, Petra Barreda (Chapo) and Pancha Ochoa (Conejo). Survived by children, Cristina Yribe (Bobby, decd), Eddie "Valie" Encinas Jr., (Frances), Beatrice Torres (George, decd.), Alex "Chiron" Encinas (Diane), Norma "Massie" Valenzuela (Lalo), Billy "Linges" Encinas (Martha); 23 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Luis Vidal (Toni) and Barney Vidal (Toni); sisters, Olivia Lopez (Eddie), Terri Araujo (Juan, decd), Virgie Molina (Freddie), MaryLou Alvarez (Ricardo); sister-in-law, Frances "Panchita' Cortez, Gloria Vidal, Delia Vidal, Manda Vidal and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chawa was known for her big and forgiving heart. She taught us the meaning of life, forgiveness, and peace.

Chawa's greatest love was her family, making sure everyone was taken care of, her music, especially Mariachis. Enjoyed playing slots at the casinos and looking to see what goodies everyone would bring. As well as, enjoying a michelada every now and then by saying "Let me have a sip." Chawa also had a passion for her favorite baseball team the Diamondbacks. She was devoted to her faith and religion. In addition, she was an avid donator to various charities. She was a 47-year cancer survivor.

We would like to give thanks to all the staff at Emblem Hospice Tucson, the so-called Nurse Katie M., and Mandy Encinas for all their devoted care to "Nana." "What Nana wants Nana gets."

Some of her favorite sayings were " It is what it is," I'll see you when I see you" and "Peace Out".

Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great- great-grandmother was an amazingly strong woman who will be deeply missed!

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701 with Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.

