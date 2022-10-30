Yvonne Bullard

Yvonne Irene Leonard Bullard (85) passed away August 29, 2022. She was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin August 7, 1937. Upon moving to Tucson in 1955 she met and married her husband William E. Bullard, they worked side by side until his passing. At that time Yvonne began working for the City of Tucson Public Library until her retirement. She is survived by her children Jeffery W. Bullard, Sandra L. Thomas (Bill), Terry M. Bullard: sister Joanne Gallego (Fred) and nieces; five grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband William E. Bullard; parents, Loretta Leonard Sollars, Herbert Leonard, Paul Sollars; and grandson William F. Thomas. Celebration of life will be held at The Journey Church, 4700 N. Swan Rd., Tucson, AZ, November 12th at 10:30 AM. Donations can be made to Pregnancy Crisis Center.