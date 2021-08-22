Zach Dillard

DILLARD, Zach

92, was born on November 13, 1928 and passed into heaven on August 5, 2021. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, godfather and friend, he will be missed by many. Zach was a devoted family man. He studied Electrical Engineering at the University of Arizona and retired from Hughes Aircraft (Raytheon) Engineering Design Department after 33 years. In the evenings, he taught drafting at Pima Community College, and as a hobby earned his private pilot's license. He loved telling stories, studying his family history and genealogy, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be forever in our hearts.

Zach is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Jean Dillard and is survived by children, Mary Jane (Brooks), Zach, Bob, Carolyn, and grandchildren, Ryan (Deanna), Shayne (Sarah), Matt, Mason and Kaelyn, many nieces and nephews, as well as our extended family, the Simls.

We would like to give the deepest thanks to Hacienda de Luna Assisted Living for their loving and devoted care of Zach this past year, and to Serenity Senior Services for their help in our time of need.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a private memorial for family only. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.