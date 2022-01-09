Zachariah Gardlund

GARDLUND, Zachariah

"Zack" Gustav

retired polymer research chemist and beloved husband, father and grandfather succumbed to cancer at home in Tucson, Arizona on December 24, 2021.

Zack was born on September 12, 1937 in Lake City, Minnesota to Margaret and Gust Gardlund. He graduated from Wabasha, MN High School in 1955 and from Carleton College in Northfield, MN in 1959 with a BS in chemistry. He received a PhD in organic chemistry in 1965 from the University of Arizona.

Zack met and married fellow chemistry graduate student Sharon Smith from Indianapolis, IN in 1963 in Tucson. They raised a family of three in Utica, Michigan and enjoyed a lifetime of shared interests in traveling, golfing, concert, and theatre going and duplicate bridge.