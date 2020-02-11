Zachary Miller

MILLER, Zachary Evan
was born Sergey Vladimirovich Kozhevnikov in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on June 14, 1995. He died on February 1, 2020 at 24 years of age. He was adopted in May of 1996 and lived in Tucson for most of his life. He attended Ironwood Ridge High School and Pima Community College. At the time of his death, he was employed by Ulta in Prescott Valley. He leaves behind parents, Timothy Miller and Donna (Bontrager) Miller in Tucson, as well as siblings, Jacob Miller (Phoenix) and Valerie Miller (Tucson). Viewing and Funeral will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at MARANA MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, 12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana, following the funeral service. Your family and friends miss you already and you will always be in our thoughts and hearts.