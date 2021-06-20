Zack Pogue

POGUE, Zack A.

MSGT United States Air Force (Ret.)

1932 - 2021

succumbed in a battle for his health, June 7, 2021. He now joins his beloved wife of 60 years, Mrs. Sara Love Pogue, on their journey with the ancestors.

Zack served many overseas tours of duty, as well as many stateside assignments, culminating in landing an assignment at D.M.A.F.B., in 1969. Upon retirement, Mr. Pogue functioned on the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital Medical Center for many years, administering to the community. Zack and his family were members of Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, where he educated his children, and participated in lecturing, adult choir, and fundraising.

He leaves a living legacy through his six children and their families: Anthony Pogue (Gloria,dec.), Rosa Pogue, Saralynn Earl (Howard), Al Pogue (Amy), Michael Pogue (Pam), James Pogue (Kathy). Zack A. Pogue, gentleman, father, soldier, grandfather, great-grandfather, great- great-grandfather, uncle and patriarch, we will always love you and be grateful to you, for being our provider, mentor, potentate and hero. Our hope is that you Rest in the Eternal Peace of the Divine.