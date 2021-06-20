Zack Pogue

POGUE, Zack A.
MSGT United States Air Force (Ret.)
1932 - 2021
succumbed in a battle for his health, June 7, 2021. He now joins his beloved wife of 60 years, Mrs. Sara Love Pogue, on their journey with the ancestors.
Zack served many overseas tours of duty, as well as many stateside assignments, culminating in landing an assignment at D.M.A.F.B., in 1969. Upon retirement, Mr. Pogue functioned on the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital Medical Center for many years, administering to the community. Zack and his family were members of Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, where he educated his children, and participated in lecturing, adult choir, and fundraising.
He leaves a living legacy through his six children and their families: Anthony Pogue (Gloria,dec.), Rosa Pogue, Saralynn Earl (Howard), Al Pogue (Amy), Michael Pogue (Pam), James Pogue (Kathy). Zack A. Pogue, gentleman, father, soldier, grandfather, great-grandfather, great- great-grandfather, uncle and patriarch, we will always love you and be grateful to you, for being our provider, mentor, potentate and hero. Our hope is that you Rest in the Eternal Peace of the Divine.
Special tribute and recognition must be acknowledged for the elders whom, have traveled to bless this passing, and to honor Mr. Pogue. Gratitude goes out to nieces, Charletta Felder, Barbara Jones and Muriel Yarborough, as well as brother-in-law, Moses Butcher.
Visitation will be Monday, June 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAYI CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway, Tucson. Mass will be offered Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd., Tucson. Burial to take place Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the AZ Veterans Cemetery Marana, Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.