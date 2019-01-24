ZALES, Sam
53, of Tucson, AZ, on January 15, 2019. Avid reader, writer, beloved son, brother and uncle. He will be missed by his mother, Ruth; sister, Melissa (Tim); three nieces, Katherine, Emily and Juliana; stepfather, Ken and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. "Everything passes, only truth remains." The Brothers Karamazov. Gifts in his memory may be made to the Arizona Repertory Theatre in the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television. Gifts can be mailed to CFA Development Office, P.O. Box 210004, Rm 113, Tucson, AZ 85721-0004 or by calling the Development Office at (520) 621-9057. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.