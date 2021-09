Zama Hathaway

passed away on August 21, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Louise was born on May 26, 1937 in Township, Illinois to Albert Lee Wakeland and Ethel Lois Wakeland (Gridley). She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerold Elmer Hathaway; son, Steven Westerman; stepson, Jerold (Kat) Hathaway; sister, Mary Jane Andrews; first husband, Paul Leroy Westerman. Louise is survived by son, Robert Lee Westerman; grandchildren, Jessica Westerman, Amber Ramos-Westerman, Steven Westerman, and Shyanne Westerman; great-grandchildren, Lelan Ramos, Kyla Ramos, Nellie Ramos, Leila Soto, Thomas Soto, Cecil Sprung, Slayder Winfrey, and Zayma Winfrey. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at New Life Wesleyan Church, 8900 E. Golf Links Rd. In lieu of flowers you can send a donation to Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome or New Life Wesleyan Church. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.