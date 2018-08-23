ZAMORANO, Alfredo A.
passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018. He was born in Tucson on May 23, 1932. "Mr. Z" proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and will be remembered for the many homes he built in Tucson. He was married to his wife of 62 years, Mercy Zamorano. He is survived by his children, Alfredo J. Zamorano, Jr., and Dahlia Z. Davis; grandchildren, Michelle Moreno, Robert Moreno, Jonathan Davis and Eric Davis; great- granddaughter, Briella Davis; his sisters, Hope Hernandez and Margaret Vargas. Visitation will be Friday, August 24, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 South Park Ave. Funeral service with military honors will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the East Chapel of FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.