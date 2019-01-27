ZAPPIA, Jacqueline "Jackie" Frances
a resident of Oracle, AZ, for fifty-three years, passed away on January 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Jackie was born in Santa Fe, NM on September 30, 1927 to Fred and Inez Napoleone. Jackie was the eldest of three children, her brother Fred (Nappy) Napoleone, and her sister Gloria (Bitsy) Purdue. Jackie moved from Santa Fe to Fresno, CA and graduated from St John Cathedral High School, Class of 45'. Shortly after graduation, she met a young WWII airman, her "Mickey", at a Duke Ellington dance in Fresno. Summarily smitten she and Michael A. Zappia were married on August 7th, 1945 and moved to Tucson, Arizona. With the end of WWII Jackie and Mike started their family of six while Mike attended and graduated from the University of Arizona. Jackie and Mike had 54 wonderful years together. By all accounts those two were always up for and often instigated some sort of fun and adventure. Jackie and Mickey were both active members of the St. Helen Parish of Oracle and helped build the patio and fence around the church. She also spent time playing Bridge and Mahjong with friends in Saddlebrooke and Oracle. Mike and Jackie loved to travel with friends, family, and on their own. Jackie traveled the US and many international destinations. A favorite trip taken several times was on the Amazing Grace through the Caribbean. After Mickey's death, Jackie became active with the Saddlebrooke Rotary Club's VOSH of Southern Arizona, where she helped organize for trips and served as VOSH's translator on its regular trips to Mexico. Jackie will be sadly missed by her six children, Michael A. Zappia Jr. (Mary-Grace) of Prescott, Camille Cimaglia of Scottsdale, Gino F. Zappia (Barbara) of Oro Valley, Marlene Lavergne (Gary) of Oro Valley, J. Rocky Zappia (Deanna) of Tucson, and Mario D. Zappia (Betsy) of Tucson; and her ten grandchildren. Jackie requested cremation and that her ashes be spread around the world to places she and Mickey had visited. She also requested no memorial service, but family and friends may make memorial donations to VOSH of Southern Arizona (vosh.org/donate) or St. Helen Catholic Church, 66 Maplewood St., Oracle, AZ, 85623. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.