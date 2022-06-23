 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoraida Ettrick

  • Updated

beloved daughter of Tomas and Winona Ettrick and cherished sister of Lando Ettrick, passed away on June 13, 2022 surrounded by family and the love and laughter that she brought to the world. To know "Z" is to know the love of a lifelong friend, even if you'd only just met. The warmth of her infectious smile and laugh, her boundless energy, and overwhelming charm lit up every room she was in. She spent her life sharing her many considerable talents and boundless energy with those around her. Daughter, sister, friend, advocate, creative, empath, and angel among us. Zoraida is remembered fondly by the thousands of people whose lives she influenced for the better. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 pm at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Tucson.

