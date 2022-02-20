Ask Amy: A grandmother's thanks is not in the 'male'

So — this mom has done a good thing in teaching your grandchildren to express their appreciation in this way.

And — it seems that maybe she can’t stop teaching, although her correction of mailman to “mailperson“ prompted another chuckle (from me), because I do believe that the correct and gender-free description of the person doing this job is either “postal worker” or “letter carrier.”

And you can understand why this is: Mailperson, when spoken, sounds like “male person,” which sort of defeats the purpose.

I can understand why this failed correction rankled you, but I hope you will shake it off as the actions of an active and engaged mom who perhaps was over-momming (oops, overparenting) in the moment.

Dear Amy: I’m all for asking what “sparks joy” and what doesn’t as I go through periodic pandemic-inspired cleaning-out of closets, files, etc., throughout our house.

It’s gone well — for the most part. But what am I to do with things I no longer want that are not worth donating, but I can’t bear to just toss in the trash?