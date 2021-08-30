Ask Amy: Addiction is a family disease

Dear Amy: My husband’s daughter is addicted to drugs — namely, Fentanyl.

When she randomly contacts us, he allows her to play this game where it’s everyone’s fault but her own.

She recently committed a serious crime and instead of confronting her and putting the responsibility onto her, he allowed her to drag him into the rabbit hole of believing it was someone else’s fault.

It doesn’t seem healthy to me. She should be held responsible for her own actions.

It may not be our place to confront her, but I also don’t think he should feed her ideas that she is not responsible for what she did.

What do you think?

— Upset Stepparent

Dear Upset: I agree with you. But you are not this daughter’s parent.

Your position as a stepparent is both an asset and an impediment.

On the one hand, you are in an ideal position to identify the enabling structure of your husband’s relationship with her.