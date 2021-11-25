Ask Amy: Adult survivors of abuse must be heard

Dear Amy: I am a mom with two grown children, “Charlie,” 26, and “Liza,” 23.

Liza recently let me know that she and her brother were molested for many years throughout their childhood by my sister-in-law.

I am terribly sad that my children thought they could not come to me and tell me this when it was happening. My heart breaks for them that they endured this alone.

My daughter has been in therapy for a while and is dealing with it.

My son, however, has been using hard drugs for several years.

I would like to tell him that I know what happened and offer to get him help.

I am torn, because this is obviously something that he does not want me to know. Should I respect his privacy, or should I tell him that his sister told me?

I am afraid if I say the wrong thing, his drug use may spiral out of control again.

— Heartbroken Mama