Ask Amy: Affair that didn't go well, didn't end well

Now I feel upset and angry when he uses this term because he’s now referring to my own (gender transitioning) child when using this slur.

I’ve told him (more than once) that I find “gender confused” a slur against people who understand they are more comfortable expressing themselves as a gender other than their birth-assigned gender, and he responded (loudly and angrily), “So you’re saying I’m not entitled to my opinion?”

I believe he’s entitled to his opinion, but I want to tell him that I don’t want to continue our friendship if he feels a need to express his opinion in a way that makes me feel so sad and angry.

How do I do this when he isn’t willing to listen or change his choice of words?

— Lonesome Single

Dear Lonesome: You’ve already called out this person, and he has loudly responded that his opinion means more to him than respecting your stated wishes.

I’m not sure why you two end up discussing gender so often, but you don’t seem to have supplied him with a term you would prefer him to use. “Confusion” does not describe your transitioning child, but “nonconforming” might.