Ask Amy: An argument should precede an apology

He is constantly talking about women calling him, etc.

I told him it was a boring rehash of high school talk. He is 77.

I care about his welfare, but I am sick of his female antics stories. They boost his ego, but we are all tired of the stories.

I can be pretty blunt. He doesn’t get that no one is interested, except for him.

All conversations lead to him.

Other than this, he is a nice man.

Any suggestions on how to get him to end the bragging?

— Perplexed

Dear Perplexed: When confronting your friend about his journey back to high school through his experience in this granddad band, you should speak only for yourself, and describing your own feelings.

Do not tell him that “no one is interested.” You don’t actually know that.