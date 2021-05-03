Ask Amy: Angry granny needs more balance

Dear Amy: My wife and I married a little later in life and only had one child, a daughter.

Our wish for a grandchild came true when our daughter had a baby boy a little over a year ago.

We are very excited and love spending as much time with him as we can, and fortunately for us, we see him often.

They will also occasionally ask us to babysit, and we ALWAYS say yes.

I’m good with that. However, over the past six to nine months, my wife has become increasingly irritated when she doesn’t see our grandson as much as she would like.

She wants pictures/videos of him sent to her on a daily basis. She wants to go to their house two to three times a week (unannounced), and then wants them to come to our house at least once during the week and at least once on the weekends.

She also gets upset when they take him to his other grandparent’s house.

Our daughter has no idea that my wife gets so angry, mainly because she only vents her frustration to me — so far.

I tried to explain that they have their own lives to lead, but she says I obviously don’t understand or love our grandson the way she does.